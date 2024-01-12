Want to watch Tua Tagovailoa’s first playoff game in the NFL live? Doing so will cost you.

The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus will lead the Miami Dolphins against the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card round game at 3 p.m. HST.

Saturday’s contest between the Dolphins and Chiefs will stream exclusively on NBC’s Peacock, which does not offer free trials. Memberships start at $5.99 per month prior to taxes, with premium plus costing $11.99 per month.

Tagovailoa, who was recently named a Pro Bowl starter and Polynesian Pro Player of the Year, led the NFL in passing with 4,624 yards and played in all 17 regular season games. The Dolphins made the playoffs last season, losing to the Buffalo Bills, 34-31 in the Wild Card round. Tagovailoa did not play due to being in concussion protocol.

Saturday’s game between the Dolphins and the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champion, is anticipated to be played in extremely cold conditions in Kansas City.