Hawaii and Long Beach State will meet in the 2022 men’s volleyball national championship match on Saturday at UCLA’s Pauley Pavillion.

#NCAAMVB is a growing sport. @HawaiiMensVB HC Charlie Wade believes the @BigWestSports is a driving force is fostering that growth. Still plenty of work to be done by the @NCAA to promote the game. @lbsumvb's Alan Knipe says televising last night's epic matches would be a start pic.twitter.com/IBYlRlMaPd — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) May 7, 2022

First serve is set for 2 p.m. HST and the match will be televised live nationally on ESPN2.

The ‘Bows and LBSU have played each other thrice in 2022, with The Beach holding a 2-1 advantage. However, the ‘Bows won the most crucial meeting prior to Saturday, sweeping LBSU in the Big West title game on April 23.

Saturday will also be a rematch of the 2019 national championship match, which was won by The Beach. Hawaii also went 2-1 against Long Beach prior to the 2019 title match, with its lone victory also coming in the Big West Tournament title match.