How the West can be won for the Rainbow Warrior football team

Many believed Hawaii’s hopes of a Mountain West title were gashed with a 41-38 home loss to Fresno State on Nov. 2.

But after a 42-40 win over San Jose State last Saturday during a wild day across the rest of the West division, the Rainbow Warriors are back in the hunt.

Behind Chevan Cordeiro’s five touchdowns in his first start of the season, the ‘Bows improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play. Before the win over the Spartans went final, division leader San Diego State was upset by Nevada 17-13, dropping to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Also that night, Fresno State lost to Utah State 37-35 on a walk-off field goal.

As it stands, San Diego State is still leading the six-team division, but Hawaii, Nevada and Fresno State have not been mathematically eliminated.

So how can Hawaii, members of the conference since 2012, clinch its first divisional title? For starters, there is no scenario where Hawaii could win the division without winning the rest of its conference games. After that, a little help from San Diego State and Fresno State is vital.

The Aztecs host Fresno State on Friday, Nov. 15. A loss for the Bulldogs would give them their fourth conference loss, making UH and Nevada the only three-loss teams in the conference. Hawaii owns the tiebreaker because of a 54-3 win on Sept. 28.

Fresno State has three conference opponents remaining in San Diego State, Nevada and San Jose State respectively. If Hawaii wins out, any loss for Fresno State would knock the Bulldogs out of contention.

Hawaii plays at UNLV on Nov. 16, a locale the ‘Bows have not won in since Colt Brennan guided them to a 49-14 win in 2007. But if the Rainbow Warriors can pull that one out, and San Diego State wins the previous day against Fresno State, it would set up a de facto West Division Championship Game on Nov. 23 at Aloha Stadium. A UH win would also give San Diego State its third conference loss, and the Rainbow Warriors would earn the tiebreaker as well.

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich claimed before the 2019 season that UH was entering “Phase 2” of his tenure. Taking the program to the conference title game, a place it has never been before, would certainly add momentum to that concept.