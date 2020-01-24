How have David Matlin’s 10 head coach hires fared?

David Matlin was hired as the University of Hawaii athletics director on March 25, 2015. Between then and Wednesday, he’s made 10 head coach hires across the UH athletics department.

Matlin has never fired a coach he’s hired at UH. Besides that fact, here is a look at the names he’s hired and what they’ve accomplished during their UH tenures.

Nick Rolovich, football: Rolovich was 28-27 over his four-year stint as UH head coach, going 2-1 in bowl games and winning the 2019 Mountain West Coach of the Year. On Jan. 13, he left for a Power 5 job at the Pac-12’s Washington State.

Robyn Ah Mow, women’s volleyball: Ah Mow, the 2019 Big West Coach of the Year, has led the Rainbow Wahine to the NCAA tournament for each of the three seasons she’s been on the job. Last season, the conference champion Rainbow Wahine went to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.

Eran Ganot, men’s basketball: Ganot is 81-49 over the course of his UH career, although he missed a portion of the 2019-2020 season due to an undisclosed medical issue. In his first season at the helm, Ganot led the ‘Bows to the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament win in 2015-2016.

Dan Schemmel, men’s/women’s swimming and diving: Schemmel won four MPSF team titles (three for women and one on the men’s side) on his way to winning the MPSF Coach of the Year three times. In 2019, he left for the same position at Stanford.

Elliott Ptasnik, M/W swimming and diving: Ptasnik is in his first year after being hired as Schemmel’s replacement.

Joel Kusnierz, men’s tennis: Kusnierz is in his first season as the men’s tennis head coach. The team is currently 0-3.

Jeff Hall, beach volleyball: Previously an assistant and interim head coach for the women’s volleyball team following Dave Shoji’s retirement, Hall has led the Beach ‘Bows to three Big West championships, four NCAA tournament appearances and one AVCA tournament appearance.

Tim Boyce, Track & Field: Boyce was hired in 2017. In his 2019 season, he sent Alexis Brenzil and Kristen LaCosse to NCAA West Preliminaries in May. Brenzil competed in javelin while LaCosse competed in hurdles.

Stephen Bidne, women’s golf: Bidne was hired in 2017. During the 2017 season, he was named Big West co-Coach of the Year.

Todd Graham, football: Graham was introduced as the program’s 24th head coach in program history on Wednesday. The Rainbow Warriors kick off the 2020 season on Aug. 29 at Arizona.