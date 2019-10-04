Houston’s James Harden lives up to the hype with 37 points in Rockets win over Clippers in Hawai’i

HONOLULU, HI – OCTOBER 03: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives around Amir Coffey #7 of the Los Angeles Clippers during their game at the Stan Sheriff Center on October 3, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-97 in the NBA’s preseason return to Honolulu on Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center in the first game of LA’s third annual Clippers Hawaii Classic.

In the victory, 2018 NBA MVP James Harden dazzled with 37 points in 28-minutes. The 7-time All-Star and two-time reigning league scoring champion went 7-of-21 from the field, adding seven assists and seven rebounds going 16-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Fellow supserstars Russell Westbrook of the Rockets, along with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers did not play in the game but was on the bench with their teams.

In defeat for the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell scored 17 points with 6 rebounds.

The Clippers will return to the court on Sunday to face the Shanghai Sharks of China on Sunday at 1:00pm at the Sheriff Center.