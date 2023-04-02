After a scintillating performance in relief on Monday, former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald earned his first professional start, taking the field for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks on Sunday.

The Roughnecks went on to lose 24-15 to the St. Louis Battlehawks as McDonald played the entire game behind center, completing 15 of his 32 passes for 106 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Former Hawaii receiver Cedric Byrd was Houston’s leading receiver on Sunday, hauling in seven passes for a total of 15 yards.

In other XFL action, D.C. Defenders quarterback and Pearl City alum Jordan Ta’amu completed 21 of his 29 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns to go with two rushes for 23 yards in a 37-36 loss to the Orlando Guardians.