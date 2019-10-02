Houston Rockets star James Harden to see considerable minutes vs. Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday

While the likes of NBA superstars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook sitting out Thursday’s preseason game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets in Honolulu, there will be one All-Star seeing actual gametime minutes at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Former NBA MVP and Rockets forward James Harden will play anywhere from 25-30 minutes during Thursday’s showdown against the Clippers, according to head coach Mike D’Antoni.

“He loves to play,” D’Antoni said Wednesday morning before practice at ‘Iolani School. “So I’ll have to try to keep him to 25-30 minutes. But he’ll play. He’ll be there, for sure.”

Harden’s availability will be a welcome sight for local basketball fans with tickets for the sold out exhibition who have shown Harden and his teammates nothing but Aloha since arriving in Honolulu.

“The people are so welcoming,” he said. “I’m excited for them to get an opportunity to see NBA basketball … They’re excited … they get an opportunity to see NBA basketball, because they don’t have that luxury so often. I’m excited and we’re going to give the fans a show.”

The Clippers will take on the Rockets Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HST.