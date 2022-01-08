Hot shooting leads UH men’s basketball to victory in Big West opener at Long Beach State

In its first game in over two weeks, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team edged Long Beach State 72-67 in its Big West Conference opener on Saturday afternoon at the Walter Pyramid.

Hawaii made 15 3-pointers on Saturday, the second most shots it has made from beyond the arc in a game in program history.

The Rainbow Warriors led by as much as 19 in the second half and held on despite a shaky finish in which they struggled with LBSU’s press defense in the closing minutes.

Noel Coleman had a game-high 22 points for UH with six 3-pointers, while Jerome Desrosiers had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 5-5 overall.

Saturday was also The Beach’s conference opener. LBSU fell to 4-9 overall, despite Colin Slater’s team-high 16 points.

Prior to Saturday, Hawaii most recently played on Dec. 23 in a 76-69 loss to South Florida. Since then, four consecutive games have been called off as no contests due to ongoing COVID issues among the team.

The next schedule game for the ‘Bows is set to take place against UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.