‘Hopefully people recognize’: Hawaii high school football takes bragging rights over mainland opposition

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Friday night marked a clean sweep for the state of Hawaii against mainland high school football teams, capped off with a statement win from Saint Louis over Bishop Gorman.

The Crusaders defeated the Gales 31-19, but they weren’t the only Oahu school to take down a mainland powerhouse.

The Mililani Trojans took care of business on their home turf against Liberty of Nevada, 34-22. The Kapolei Hurricanes also withstood a storm against California’s Downey, coming out with a 31-28 victory.

Saint Louis head coach Cal Lee said after his team’s 31-19 win over the Gaels that tonight should be a wake up call for the rest of the country.

“I coach here, I know the level (of high school school football) is good, no matter who we play – out of state teams, etc.” Lee said. “Hopefully people recognize the state of Hawaii is pretty good football.”

For a complete list of scores from tonight’s action in Hawaii high school football check out our scoreboard here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Saint Louis takes down Bishop Gorman, 31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saint Louis takes down Bishop Gorman, 31-19"

Spyware from the web infects iPhones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spyware from the web infects iPhones"

Justin Cruz WX 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Cruz WX 8-30-19"

New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush

Thumbnail for the video titled "New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush"

Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together"

Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine"
More Local News

Trending Stories