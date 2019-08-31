‘Hopefully people recognize’: Hawaii high school football takes bragging rights over mainland opposition

Friday night marked a clean sweep for the state of Hawaii against mainland high school football teams, capped off with a statement win from Saint Louis over Bishop Gorman.

The Crusaders defeated the Gales 31-19, but they weren’t the only Oahu school to take down a mainland powerhouse.

The Mililani Trojans took care of business on their home turf against Liberty of Nevada, 34-22. The Kapolei Hurricanes also withstood a storm against California’s Downey, coming out with a 31-28 victory.

Saint Louis head coach Cal Lee said after his team’s 31-19 win over the Gaels that tonight should be a wake up call for the rest of the country.

“I coach here, I know the level (of high school school football) is good, no matter who we play – out of state teams, etc.” Lee said. “Hopefully people recognize the state of Hawaii is pretty good football.”

