Honolulu’s moves to Tier 3 is a ‘good first step’ according to HHSAA Executive Director who is ‘confident’ that spring sports could be played

Big news regarding the potential return of High School sports in Hawaii made headlines this week as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a move from Tier-2 to Tier-3 for COVID-19 restrictions effective Thursday.

With that announcement he also revealed that he would be asking Governor David Ige to make modifications to allow sports across the board with protocols in place such as no in person attendance.

Hawaii High School Athletics Association Executive Director Chris Chun says that would be significant progress for a return to prep sports.

“It’s a good step. It’s a good first step because as you know, for the high schools both public and private schools, they need the county of Honolulu facilities to run events. We need Central O’ahu Regional Park to run baseball and softball. We need Ala Wai (Field), we need Goeas (baseball field). These are all county facilities that we use for baseball and softball,” Chun told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Without those facilities we wouldn’t be able to hold a high school season so it’s definitely a positive. It’s not the final hurdle but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

If modifications are made to allow participation of sports both recreationally and organized it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s an automatic green light to league play across the island to get underway. Public schools which play under the Oahu Interscholastic Association fall under the guidelines from the Department of Education which currently does not allow extracurricular activities. According to Chun though, the change in tier for the county could eventually lead to a change in the current suspension.

“It means right now that the private schools will have facilities to use if permits are available for their high school season. Hopefully since O’ahu moved into tier-3 that’s a good sign. That means that most of the schools on O’ahu will be in full on in person learning and that will hopefully open up the extracurricular activities with the department of education. That being said, if that happens then yeah, I do believe that the public schools would be able to start extracurricular sports. We would be able to get conditioning on campus and hopefully get to competition soon.”

Honolulu’s moves to Tier 3 is a ‘good first step’ according to @HHSAAsports Executive Director who is ‘confident’ that spring sports could be played https://t.co/LtWFZPv8aR #Hawaii #Sports • For full interview w/ @chrischunmode 👉🏽 https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/79yI3OCCCf — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 25, 2021

Just about three months remain in the current academic calendar so time is not on the side of those that are hoping for prep sports to return especially for those that are in the senior class of 2021. The OIA has already announced a cancellation to fall and winter sports while the private school Interscholastic League of Honolulu has also made that decision with the exception of football which is currently slated to start on March 15. Spring sports are still possible and according to Chun, the decisions made this week strengthen that possibility.

“I’m confident in some form that the kids will be able to do something. The good thing about the spring sports is that most of the sports are low risk. Most of them I would say the majority of them are outdoor sports like golf, baseball, softball. Even though they require county facilities they are all outdoor, they are all stuff that you can safely socially distance. It’s stuff that you look at the department of health guidelines, our guidelines, these are all allowable under these circumstances and hopefully these kids won’t have to miss their second year in a row.”

The HHSAA lists baseball, softball, golf, judo, tennis, track & field, boys volleyball, girls water polo, and e-sports.

Stay with KHON2 on air and online for more on this story as it develops.