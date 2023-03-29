Honolulu’s Justice Sueing Jr. announced on Wednesday that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The forward who attended Maryknoll early in his high school career, averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season at Ohio State.

The son of former University of Hawaii standout Justice Sueing, had one year of eligibility remaining.

Sueing, returned from injury in the 2022-23 season after missing all but two games the year prior due to an abdominal injury. He appeared in all 35 games for the Buckeyes this past season and scored a career-high 33 points in a win over Texas Tech at the Maui Invitational this past November.

Only two players born in Hawaii have ever appeared in NBA regular season games. Red Rocha (1948-57) & Cedric Ceballos (1991-2001).

Ceballos, was born on Maui but did not grow up in Hawaii.

Rocha, graduated from Hilo High School played for the Syracuse Nationals, Fort Wayne Pistons, and Baltimore Bullets and was a 2x All-Star and NBA World Champion. Following his playing career, Rocha was head coach for the Detroit Pistons (1957-60) and the University of Hawaii (1963-73).