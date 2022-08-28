World Champions. Again.

On Sunday, Honolulu Little League won the 2022 Little League World Series with a 13-3 mercy rule victory over International bracket champion Pabao Little League of Curacao in four innings.

The title marks Honolulu Little League’s second world championship after winning the 2018 Little League World Series.

After Curacao got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, it didn’t take long for Honolulu to take the lead for good, with back-to-back home runs from 1 and 2 hitters Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell. The 1-2 punch of Payanal and Angell combined for nine RBI and five hits on Sunday.

Honolulu ace Jaron Lancaster got the start and the win on the mound with a complete game effort, striking out 10 while giving up three hits, three walks and three runs in four innings.

Honolulu is the fourth Little League team from Hawaii to win the LLWS, joining West Oahu Little League in 2005, Waipio Little League in 2008 and Honolulu in 2018.

The 2022 Honolulu team will go down as one of the best to ever take the field in Williamsport, running the table at 6-0 and outscoring its opponents 60-5. Four of of its six wins were via mercy rule.

Since 2001, teams from the state of Hawaii are 36-6 in Williamsport.