Honolulu rolls through pool play in Little League Softball world Series

It was a great week for Hawaii ‘diamond sports’ teams. The Little League baseball team from Maui punched its ticket to Williamsport on Saturday. But Honolulu’s Little League softball was already in the LLSBWS. And dominating.

Sunday’s 8-0 win over Mexico City capped a 4-0 charge through pool play at the site of the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Oregon. Honolulu also beat teams from Polk City, Iowa; South Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and Bacolod City Philippines.

Hawaii racked up a 33-6 run differential.

Honolulu is the top seed out of Pool A. Bracket play starts on Monday. Hawaii will play either Canada or Italy in the quarterfinal match at 4:00pm Hawaii time on Monday. It can be seen on ESPNNews.