Honolulu Little League wins World Series opener over Connecticut

Honolulu, Hawaii’s Little League team takes the field in front a gathering of family and friends at Volunteer Stadium for the first baseball game of the 2021 Little League World Series tournament against Manchester, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in South Williamsport, Pa. Due to COVID protocol, attendance is limited to family and friends of the 16 teams participating in the tournament. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

In the first Little League World Series game since 2019 due to a COVID-induced hiatus, the Honolulu Little League team topped Connecticut’s Manchester Little League 9-1 on Thursday.

Honolulu starter Ryan Keanu gave up a leadoff home run to Connecticut pitcher Arlen Peyman, but that proved to be all he’d give up in his winning outing. Keanu went the distance to get the win, surrendering two hits with no walks to go with seven strikeouts.

Honolulu scored four runs in both the second and fourth innings, led by Kekoa Payanal’s game-high two hits as “Da Boys” totaled nine hits as a team. Kaikea Patoc-Young and Chasen Uyetake also added a game-high two RBI each.

Peyman took the loss for Connecticut after surrendering seven runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts and no walks.

In what was perhaps a case first-game jitters in Williamsport, both teams committed four errors each.

Next up for HLL is a winners bracket game on Sunday, where the team awaits the winner of Thursday’s New Jersey-Nebraska game at 11 a.m. HST on ESPN.

First pitch between Honolulu and New Jersey/Nebraska is set for 5 a.m. HST on Sunday. The game will also be televised live on ESPN.