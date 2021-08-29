Honolulu Little League wins LLWS third-place game over South Dakota, 5-0

Honolulu, Hawaii poses with the bust in centerfield at Lamade Stadium after their 5-0 against Sioux Falls, S.D. during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Honolulu Little League finished its run at the 2021 Little League World Series with a 5-0 win over South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Little League in Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday.

Honolulu missed out on its chance to play in the championship game after falling to Michigan in Saturday’s Hank Aaron bracket finals, but closed out the LLWS with a 4-1 record.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Sunday, ‘Da Boys’ scored four runs in the first inning, led by Kekoa Payanal’s 2-run home run. Payanal finished with two hits, two runs and two runs batted in, which were all game highs. His brother, Pele, tied him with two RBI.

Eli Iopa, Pele Payanal, Kamau Passi, Cade Nakama, Kekoa Payanal and Ryan Keanu pitched one inning each for HLL respectively, with each contributing to the shutout on the mound.

Cason Mediger got the start and the loss for South Dakota and pitched four innings.