Honolulu Little League won the Little League West regional with a 7-2 win over Southern California’s Torrance Little League on Saturday.

After both teams already clinched their respective spots in the 2021 LLWS, Saturday’s game was for seeding purposes.

The 2021 Little League World Series runs from Aug. 19-29.

HLL opens against Connecticut’s Manchester Little League on Thursday at 7 a.m. HST. The game will be televised on ESPN.