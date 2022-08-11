The Honolulu Little League team will face Arizona’s Sidewinder Little League in Friday’s West Region championship game.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. HST on ESPN. The winner will clinch a spot in the 2022 Little League World Series as the West’s representative. Honolulu is 2-0 in West Regional play, while Arizona is 2-1.

Honolulu Little League is aiming for the state’s fourth consecutive Little League World Series appearance. Honolulu Little League won the World Series in 2018 and finished third overall in 2021, while Central East Maui Little League finished fourth overall in 2019. A Little League World Series was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Honolulu Little League’s Junior division All-Stars won the 2022 Junior League West Region on Thursday and will open the 2022 Junior League World Series on Sunday.

A bevy of local little league teams are also competing in other tournaments across the country. According to Hawaii Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth assistant state commissioner Darren Ueki, Oahu Babe Ruth League Homegrown is in the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Vincennes, Ind., while the OBRL Manoa Crowns and Hawaii Kai Elite are in the 12/70 Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Mo. Additionally, Kado Hawaii is in the 13U Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Va.