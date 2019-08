Hawaii’s run in the Little League Softball World Series is over as Team Honolulu was upset in the quarterfinals by Italy, 4-1.

Honolulu averaged eight runs per game in the LLWS but couldn’t keep its bats alive down the stretch.

Hawaii, which went 4-0 in pool play heading into tonight’s showdown against Italy, were eliminated by the team from Milan after being held scoreless for the first time in the tournament.