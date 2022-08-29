The Little League World Series champion Honolulu Little League team is set to arrive back on Oahu on Monday afternoon and receive a hero’s welcome at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The team flew in directly from Newark, N.J. and is embarking on a flight that will take nearly 12 hours.

Honolulu Little League’s players and coaches are set to be welcomed back by family, friends and fans at the airport, with plenty of lei abound.

During its 6-0 run in Williamsport, Pa., Honolulu outscored its opponents 60-5, winning via mercy rule in four of its six games.

Honolulu Little League also won the LLWS crown in 2018. Both championship teams were coached by manager Gerald Oda, while the HLL team that finished third overall in the 2021 LLWS was coached by Bud Sardinha. Honolulu’s 2022 and 2018 teams join West Oahu Little League’s 2005 team and the 2008 Waipio Little League team as the state’s four LLWS championship teams.