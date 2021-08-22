Honolulu Little League improves to 2-0 at LLWS with extra-inning win over Nebraska

First base umpire Brian Rounds, left, watches as the Honolulu, Hawaii team takes the field during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa.. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

In a game that took nearly six hours to complete due to a lengthy rain delay, Honolulu Little League beat Nebraska’s Hastings Baseball Little League 11-3 in seven innings in Sunday’s Little League World Series winners bracket matchup.

Honolulu is now 2-0 at the 2021 LLWS and advances to Wednesday’s double-elimination winners matchup, where it will take on the winner of Monday’s Michigan-Texas matchup at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Honolulu scored three runs in the top of the first inning on singles from Micah Bennett and Pele Payanal.

Kaikea Patoc-Young got the start for Hawaii. Before the rain delay, he pitched five innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Following the delay, which lasted approximately three hours and 15 minutes, Patoc-Young attempted to finish the game but gave up a game-tying, three-run home run to Hunter Nepple.

HLL recovered to score eight runs in the top of the seventh, led by an inside-the-park home run by Ryan Keanu. Keanu and Kekoa Payanal each had three hits to lead “Da Boys” offensively.

Nebraska starter Kowen Rader surrendered seven hits and three runs in 5.1 innings of work, while reliever Benjamin Wibbels took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Micah Bennett, who took over on the mound for Honolulu after Patoc-Young gave up the game-tying home run, got the win after tossing two shutout innings.