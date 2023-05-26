Prior to the University of Hawaii’s baseball game against UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening, the Honolulu Little League All-Stars were honored during a pregame ceremony.

The 2022 Little League World Series winners received commemorative championship rings, with each member of the team and its coaching staff being announced individually.

During the game, the Honolulu Little Leaguers also did a lap around the Les Murakami Stadium seating, receiving a loud ovation from the turnstile crowd of 2,494.

Friday’s college baseball game between Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara was the penultimate game of the 2023 season for both teams.