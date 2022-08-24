Honolulu Little League continued to dominate the 2022 Little League World Series with a 13-0 victory over Tennessee’s Nolensville Little League on Wednesday.

Honolulu improves to 4-0 for the tournament and advances to Saturday’s United States championship game against an opponent to be determined on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Honolulu had 13 hits as a team, including five home runs, while allowing just two hits.

Jonnovyn Sniffen allowed just hits and a walk with three strikeouts in two shutout innings to earn the win, with Luke Hiromoto tossed two perfect innings to close out the victory.

While ace Jaron Lancaster was available, he did not see the mound. Based on Little League’s pitch count rules, every pitcher will be eligible to appear in the Saturday’s game.

Four straight teams from Hawaii have advanced to the Little League World Series, with all four teams winning every game to get to the U.S. championship game.

Saturday’s United States championship game begins at 9:30 a.m. HST on ABC.