Honolulu Little League is going back to the Little League World Series.

On Friday, HLL defeated Sidewinder Little League of Arizona 9-2 in the West Regional finals behind 10 hits as a team and 5.2 strong innings by Jaron Lancaster on the mound.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

It is the fourth consecutive Little League World Series where a team from Hawaii is in the field. Honolulu Little League won the 2018 LLWS and placed third overall in 2021, while Central East Maui Little League finished fourth overall in 2019.

The 2022 Little League World Series runs from Aug. 17-28, with all games airing nationally on either ESPN or ABC. As the West Region representative, Honolulu opens on Wednesday against Northwest champion Bonney Lake Little League of Washington at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN.

For an update on other baseball teams from Hawaii on the youth circuit this summer, click here.