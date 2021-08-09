Honolulu Little League advances in West Regional after player tests positive for COVID-19

Honolulu Little League is currently 2-0 in the 2021 West regional

The Honolulu Little League team will be without two players in its pursuit of a Little League West regional title.

A player on the Honolulu Little League team has tested positive for COVID-19, while another player on the team was unvaccinated. The played who tested positive for COVID-19, along with the unvaccinated player, will not be able to return for the rest of the tournament, which runs through Saturday. Meanwhile, the team’s vaccinated players will not have to miss any time.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

HLL, which is currently 2-0 at the Little League World Series West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif., was informed of the positive test before Monday’s game against Nevada, which was won by Honolulu 7-6.

Honolulu was without 2 players. One had positive COVID-19 test and one was unvaccinated. Unfortunate situation for the state champs who will play again on Thursday just one win away from clinching spot into Little League World Series https://t.co/XZBzxVaSH1 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 10, 2021

Honolulu won its opening game against Utah 15-0 on Sunday and will play against Northern California on Thursday. The winner of the Hawaii-Northern California matchup will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., which runs from Aug. 19-29.

Honolulu Little League won the LLWS in 2018. A World Series was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 LLWS will not feature any international teams due to the nature of the pandemic.