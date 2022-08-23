Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda has yet to coach in the 2022 Little League World Series after he was placed in COVID-19 protocols prior to the team’s opening game.

That will change on Wednesday when Hawaii takes on Nolensville, Tennessee. Oda has confirmed to KHON2 that he has cleared protocols.

Oda was the manager when Honolulu Little League won the 2018 LLWS.

First pitch between Honolulu and Nolensville is set for 9 a.m. HST on ESPN.

Despite the scheduled time, nearly every day of the LLWS in 2022 has been impacted by weather delays.

The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to the United States championship game on Saturday.