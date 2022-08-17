Honolulu successfully opened play at the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Wednesday with a 11-1 mercy rule win over Washington in five innings.

The 12u west region champions were led behind starting pitcher Cohen Sakamoto who struck out six hitters in three innings while also drove in the first two runs of the game at the plate. Sakamoto went 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBI.

Kama Angell went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored.

Honolulu head coach Gerald Oda who led Hawaii to its third world championship in 2018 was unavailable for the opener after testing positive for COVID. His brother Keith Oda stepped in as head coach for the victory over Washington.

Up next for Honolulu will face Massapequa, New York of the Metro Region on Friday at 1:00pm HST on ESPN.

The double elimination tournament is scheduled to run from August 17-28.