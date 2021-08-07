Honolulu aims to reclaim Little League West Region while two other teams from O’ahu play in Cal Ripken World Series

Three years after winning the Little League World Series championship, Honolulu is looking to once again earn a ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania when the Major division All-Stars (9-12) open play in the West Regional Tournament on Sunday in San Bernardino, California.

Honolulu won the state tournament two weeks ago by defeating Central East Maui at Dorvin Leis Field in Kihei, Hawaii in late July. Central East Maui was the reigning champion since the 2020 tournament was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Maui reached the United States title game at the Little League World Series.

Honolulu will begin the West regional against Utah at 4:30pm HST on ESPN+. The double elimination tournament will run to August 14. To view the tourney bracket and additional information, click here.

Elsewhere in the youth baseball circuit, two teams from O’ahu are currently participating in the 12u Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri which started on Friday and will be completed on August 14.

Courtesy: Darren Ueki (Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball)

The Honolulu Saints and the Kalanianaole Athletic Club both won tournaments last month in order to advance to the World Series that is being played at the Ballparks of America. All games are available for live streaming through a WatchStadium subscription.

CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIES LINKS: World Series website , live game streaming, and

game schedule.