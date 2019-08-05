Homegrown transfer Grey Ihu is carrying out his ‘dream’ as a Rainbow Warrior

After six consecutive days of training camp, the University of Hawaii football team received a break in action on Sunday as the Rainbow Warriors have passed the three week countdown to kickoff for the 2019 season.

The Defenders of ‘Pride Rock’ held a workout at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, as the ‘Bows are now just 20 days away from their season opener against Arizona in Halawa, where the UH offense will look to build from a 2018 campaign that saw the return of the Run-N-Shoot post the ninth most potent passing attack in the country.

Aiming at surpassing that mark, the Warriors are attempting to find depth in their receiving core. One player that is certainly making his presence felt in the reserve units has been small college transfer Grey Ihu.

The Kaneohe native who was a two-sport athlete at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, played two seasons of football and one season of track and field. Back in the islands though, Ihu says that he has found another gear, driven by being a homegrown product for the home team.

“Absolutely, it just makes me feel like I have to show out for my family. That name on my back, I got to represent it with a passion and that’s what I do. Out here at practice, in the weight room. I just got to thank Coach Rolo for giving me an opportunity, because I waked on. So, it. Just, I got to make the best of it,” Ihu told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“Whether it’s inputting myself on every possible situation on every special teams, and just giving it my full 100-percent to the team to help us win championships. That’s what it’s all about,” added Ihu. “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing collegiate football, and I’m blessed that I got to carry out on my dreams. A lot of people don’t.”

Ihu, is about as homegrown as it gets having graduated from University Lab School in 2017 just up the road for the UH campus. He is also a second generation Rainbow Warriors as his father Nathan was a member of the UH Men’s Volleyball team in 1993.

“Coming from an NAIA to a D-1, it’s a big change in the atmosphere and how people play. That DB across from me is going to give me the best on every rep. At first it was uncomfortable but now getting more comfortable being uncomfortable and realizing that I can do what everyone else can do, especially across the nation seeing John Ursua, so I know it’s possible.”

The Rainbow Warriors resume training camp practices on Monday. UH will open their 2019 season on August 24 against Arizona.