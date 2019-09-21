Holloway vs. Volkanovski set for UFC 245 in Las Vegas

Max Holloway warms up before fighting Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 194, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Max Holloway is set to make his return to the Octagon this December on the ninth island.

The UFC featherweight champion will defend his 145-pound title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in Las Vegas on December 14th, per multiple media outlets.

Holloway, 27, defended his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar back in July. He has defended his 145-pound title three times and has not lost at featherweight since 2013 in a bout against Conor McGregor.

December’s fight will mark the third time that Holloway has been scheduled to fight in Las Vegas, the first time since a scheduled fight against fight Brian Ortega at UFC 226 before he fell ill during fight week and was pulled from the card.

Volkanovski, 30, is 7-0 in his UFC career and is coming off a victory over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo back in May.