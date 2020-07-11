Holloway vs Volkanovski is officially on after both make weight

A championship tripleheader kicks off the UFC’s run on Fight Island on July 11, as UFC 251 takes place at Yas Island.

Headlining this star-studded card is a battle for the welterweight crown as Kamaru Usman defends his title against BMF belt-holder Jorge Masvidal. Plus, it’s a rematch for the featherweight belt when Alexander Volkanovski faces the man he defeated for the title, Hawaii’s superstar Max Holloway, and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off for the vacant bantamweight championship. Two former strawweight champions will also meet again, as Jessica Andrade takes on Rose Namajunas.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD, 10PM/7PM ETPT

Main Event: Kamaru Usman (170) vs Jorge Masvidal (170)

Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs Max Holloway (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs Jose Aldo (135)

Jessica Andrade (115) vs Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs Paige VanZant (126)

ESPN PRELIMS, 8PM/5PM ETPT

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs Jiri Prochazka (205)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs Danny Henry (146)

Leonardo Santos (156) vs Roman Bogatov (155.5)

EARLY PRELIMS, 6PM/3PM ETPT

AVAILABLE ON FIGHT PASS, ESPN, & ESPN+

Marcin Tybura (252) vs Maxim Grishin (223)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Karol Rosa (136) Vanessa Melo (141)**

Martin Day (136) Davey Grant (136)

Subscribe to UFC FIGHT PASS

*Raulian Paiva missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of her purse

**Vanessa Melo missed weight and will be fine 30 percent of her purse