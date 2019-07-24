Holloway ready for ‘fireworks’ against Edgar at UFC 240 in defense of his featherweight title

Three months after suffering his first loss in six years, Waianae’s Max Holloway (20-4) returns to the octagon on Saturday night to defend his featherweight championship against future hall of famer Frankie Edgar (22-6-1).

The main event of UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is an anticipated showdown that was scheduled twice previously as Edgar was forced out of a UFC 218 date, and Holloway had to pull-out of a UFC 222 card, as both were dealing with injuries.

Holloway, who despite a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in April for the interim lightweight title, still enters this weekend’s matchup riding a 13-fight winning streak at 145-pounds. A division that many following his loss, argued that he should return to permanently.

“I feel great, it’s funny when I was a 45’er everyone said I was big 45’er, when I fought Dustin everyone said I was a (small) 55’er. Everyone’s just confused. I don’t know what’s going on. It is what it is. Like I said, if it’s 45, if it’s 55, I’ll be competing at 170 in the future for sure,” said Holloway.

In his last appearance at the featherweight division, Holloway successfully defending his strap for a second time beating top-contender Brian Ortega via 4th-round TKO. In that victory, he set the UFC’s single-fight significant strike record with 290 landed.

Edgar, the former lightweight champ that has three victories over Hawaii’s first UFC champion BJ Penn, has won eight of his last ten fights, but two of those losses have come to Aldo and Ortega, who Holloway is a combined 3-0 against, all coming in title fights.

Today, Holloway told us he would 'body' the April version of himself in a fight: pic.twitter.com/BfueE8bjJ0 — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) July 17, 2019

Holloway, will also return to Canada for the main event against Edgar. In his last two appearances in the country, Holloway is 2-0 having walked away with gold each time, having beaten Anthony Pettis for the interim featherweight title and defending the undisputed crown against Oretga.

“Canada has a special place in my heart. I go up there, and I feel like I’m in Hawaii. In April, we didn’t get that fireworks show that I wanted in Hawaii, but on July 27, fireworks are going to be going crazy. People are going to be thinking it’s fourth of July all over again, so I can’t wait,” said Holloway.

UFC 240 from Edmonton is scheduled for Saturday with the main card starting at 4:00pm HST on ESPN+ pay-per-view.