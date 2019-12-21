Hilo’s Toby Misech scores first round knockout at Bellator 235 main event

Toby Misech celebrates his Bellator 235 victory at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Friday night. (Courtesy Bellator)

Hilo’s Toby Misech more than lived up to his ‘2 Quick’ nickname on Friday night, knocking out Erik Perez just 54 seconds into the main event of Bellator 235 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Friday night.

The 135-pound bout between Misech and Perez was originally the penultimate fight of the night. However, Josh Barnett pulled out of his fight with Ronny Markes due to illness. The fight between Barnett and Markes was meant to headline Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops.

That freed up Misech and Perez for the main event. Misech missed weight by showing up at 141.4 pounds and was still an underdog to Perez. When he scored the knockout, a large celebration from his fans ensued.

Earlier in the day, Kauai’s Hunter Ewald won his pro debut with a first-round submission of Makaha’s Brysen Bolohao.

Bellator 236 will be held on Saturday night, with Punahou alum Ilima-Lei Macfarlane headlining the event with her women’s flyweight title defense.

Below are the full results of the Bellator 235 card, courtesy of Bellator:

Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops Main Card:

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) was cancelled by the Hawaii State Boxing Commission deeming Barnett unable to compete tonight due to severe illness

Toby Misech (12-7) defeated Erik Perez (19-7) via KO (punches) at 0:54 of round one

Alejandra Lara (9-3) defeated Veta Artega (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Tywan Claxton (6-1) defeated Braydon Akeo (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joey Davis (7-0) defeated Chris Cisneros (19-11) via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Hunter Ewald (1-0) defeated Brysen Bolohao (0-2)via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:42 of round one

Joseph Creer (7-1-1) defeated Ty Gwerder (4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-26)

Cass Bell (5-0) defeated Pierre Daguzan (5-4, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)