One of the nation’s best college baseball players is heading to the nation’s best team.

Former Hilo and Kansas star shortstop Maui Ahuna has committed to transfer to the University of Tennessee.

Ahuna will join the Volunteers for the 2023 season, presumably his final collegiate season before he turns pro. Ahuna is eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft and is currently projected to be taken in the first two rounds.

Ahuna, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, hit a remarkable .396 in 53 starts at shortstop for the Jayhawks in 2022, who finished 20-35 in Ritch Price’s final season before he resigned following a 20-year run at the school.

Tennessee is currently the top national seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosts Notre Dame for a best-of-three Super Regional, beginning on Friday.

This summer, Ahuna will compete for a spot on Team USA’s summer collegiate team while also playing for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League.