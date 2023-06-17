Hilo’s Maui Ahuna made his Men’s College World Series debut on Saturday, going 1-for-4 for Tennessee with an RBI single and a run in a 6-3 loss to LSU in Omaha, Neb.

Tennessee fell to 43-21 overall on Saturday and will face No. 8 Stanford on Monday in an elimination game. First pitch between the Cardinal and Volunteers is set for 8 a.m. HST on ESPN.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, the Vols faced LSU ace and top MLB Draft prospect Paul Skenes, who was dominant in 7.2 innings of work.

Skenes scattered five hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts. Ahuna struck out twice to Skenes before sparking a 3-run eighth inning with an RBI single, forcing an LSU pitching change.