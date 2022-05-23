After a breakout sophomore season at the University of Kansas, Hilo alum Maui Ahuna has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

In the 2022 season, Ahuna hit .396 at the plate with eight home runs and 48 RBI to go with 16 doubles and four triples en route to first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Ahuna’s entrance into the portal comes on the heels of Ritch Price announcing his retirement after 20 years at the school.

Ahuna, a 2020 graduate of Hilo High School, is considered a premiere prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft. Next summer, he will most likely follow in the footsteps of former Viking teammates Micah Bello and Ocean Gabonia as Hilo products to go pro.

This summer, Ahuna will play for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League, long considered the most prestigious collegiate summer baseball league.