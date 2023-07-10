Hilo’s Maui Ahuna got the call in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Hilo High School graduate who most recently played collegiately at the University of Tennesse, was selected in the 4th round, 117th overall by the San Francisco Giants.

Ahuna, a short stop, started his collegiate career at Kansas hit .341 over 156 games between Knoxville and Lawrence combined.

The approximate pick value for signing is listed at $569,000.00 according to MLB.com.

Fellow Hilo graduate, Devin Saltiban was taken in the third round by the Phillies previously.

Rounds 3-10 are being held on Monday with rounds 11-20 taking place on Tuesday.

