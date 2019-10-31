Hilo’s Kolten Wong wins Fielding Bible Award as Major League Baseball’s top defensive second baseman

JUPITER, FL – FEBRUARY 20: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One day after Maui’s Kurt Suzuki of the Washington Nationals became a World Series champion for the first time in his career, another Hawaii born star received an accolade for the trophy case as Hilo’s Kolten Wong was honored as the best defensive second baseman in Major League Baseball according Baseball Info Solutions.

Wong won the Fielding Bible’s honor for a second straight year as a unanimous choice at his position. He led all second basemen in Defensive Runs Saved, with 14.

The awards, which is considered the next most prestigious defensive honor to the Gold Glove Award, are voted on by a panel of baseball experts, and they lean heavily on analytics.

For a second consecutive season, Wong is a finalist for the Rawling’s Gold Glove Award. In 2018 he was edged out by D.J. LeMahieu, however, this season the former University of Hawaii All-American is considered the favorite.

The 2019 Gold Glove Award winners will be revealed on Sunday.