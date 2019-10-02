Hilo’s Kolten Wong ‘full go’ for Cardinals National League Divisional Series showdown with the Braves

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 12: Kolten Wong #16 of the St Louis Cardinals runs down the baseline after hitting a double in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Hilo’s Kolten Wong says he expects to be on the field and in the lineup on Thursday when his St. Louis Cardinals open their National League Divisional Series match-up with the Atlanta Braves.

Wong, who has not played in the last two-weeks with a grad-two hamstring strain, told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday that he has no reason to believe that he won’t be at second base on Thursday.

“I should be out there. I feel real good. I feel like I’m 100% right now, I should be out there for game one of this series,” said Wong. I had the conversation with the manager (Mike Shildt) today, told him I’m good to go. We did the running, we did the checking. Checked everything off man, so, it’s full go right now. I’m excited to get this going.”

The former University of Hawaii All-American has put up a career-best offensive season in 2018, slashing .285/.361/.423 with 24 stolen bases while playing his way defensively as a front-runner for the National League’s Gold Glove Award.

Major League Baseball announced that start times for Thursday’s NLDS games will depend on the outcome of Tuesday’s NL wild-card contest. If Washington beats Milwaukee, Atlanta will host St. Louis at 11:02 a.m. HST and the Nationals will play the Dodgers at 2:37 p.m. Should the Brewers win the wild-card game, the Braves and Cardinals will play at 12:02 p.m., with Milwaukee playing at Los Angeles at 3:37 p.m.