Draft prospect Devin Saltiban participates in the MLB baseball draft combine, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

University of Hawaii signee Devin Saltiban will not play collegiate baseball after signing his first professional contract on Tuesday.

Saltiban, who recently graduated from Hilo High School, was selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 MLB Draft with the 98th overall pick.

The 98th overall pick has a slot value of $685,100, although Saltiban has signed for a bonus of $602,500, according to Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo.

In signing with the Phillies, Saltiban has chosen to forego his collegiate eligibility.

Fellow Hilo alumnus Maui Ahuna was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round, although he has yet to sign but is expected to do so prior to the July 25 deadline.