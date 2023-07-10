Hilo’s Devin Saltiban was the first player from Hawaii selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Hilo High School graduate who is a University of Hawaii signee was selected by the Phillies in the third round, 98th overall on Monday.

Saltiban, an outfielder is the latest prep outfielder from the islands to get taken in the early rounds after Kala’I Rosario (2020), Shane Sasaki (2019) and Micah Bello (2018) were all selected in the top five rounds of their respective Drafts.

The approximate pick value for signing is listed at $685,000.00 according to MLB.com.

Among other Hawaii born prospects anticipated to be selected are Hilo graduate, University of Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna and Punahou middle infielder, Arkansas signee Nolan Souza.

Rounds 3-10 are being held on Monday with rounds 11-20 taking place on Tuesday.

