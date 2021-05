Hilo’s Brandon Sayles defeated Mohammed Usman with a rear naked choke at PFL 3 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. on Thursday.

Usman, the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, lost the fight after Sayles put a stop to in the second round.

Sayles, a 40-year-old member of the US Army, is now 1-0 in the 2021 PFL season. His next fight takes place on June 25 against an opponent to be named later.