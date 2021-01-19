Hilo’s Brad Tavares ready for long-awaited UFC 257 bout with Antonio Carlos Junior

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Edmen Shahbazyan of the United States (R) fights against Brad Tavares of the United States in the Lightweight bout during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

When Brad Tavares takes the octagon at Fight Island for a middleweight bout against Antonio Carlos Junior, it will be a bout that’s long overdue.

The bout between Tavares and Carlos Junior will take place on Saturday during the undercard of UFC 257, but it’s a fight that could have occurred some time ago.

“This is a matchup that was supposed to go down March 2020 in Brazil and due to my injury, I had to withdraw from the fight. It’s something that’s been sitting there,” Tavares told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “This is the fight that’s been on the list for over a year now. I think I accepted that fight back in December of 2019, then I ended up getting injured. I had surgery, so fast forward to 2021, here we go. Stylistically, I think it’s a fight that really suits me. He’s a guy that’s a really tough guy and pretty tough everywhere but obviously his forte is his jiu-jitsu. Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, a bunch of wins by submission. You watch him fight, that’s what he does. He goes in there, tries to grind guys down.”

“I think he fits into my style perfectly because I obviously think I have the better striking, I’m in great shape so I can push that pace and bring that aspect to the fight, and I’m really hard to take down so that’s my plan — keep everything on the feet and let’s bang.”

Both Tavares (17-6) and Carlos Junior (10-4) hold high win percentages compared to their UFC counterparts, but both have also lost two fights in a row.

The 33-year-old Tavares has been in the UFC for over 10 years. Experience aside, he still believes he has more to learn and prove.

“I’m a firm believer that if you’re not learning or growing, then you should be done,” he said. “If you don’t think you can keep climbing and keep advancing yourself as a fighter and as a person, then what is there?

“I’ve been doing this a long time but it’s funny when I talk to these younger guys now, when I started, I was the young buck on the block and I was talking to the vets who had been there for a while. Now, I’ve been in the UFC for 10-plus years already so it’s one of those things. These kinds of things happen. You have to learn, you have to grow. If I ever catch myself to that point where I’m like, ‘No, I can’t learn anything here,’ then at that point I’m probably done with it.”

Prelims for UFC 257 begins at 3 p.m. HST and will be shown on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card, which culminates with the main event of Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier in a middleweight bout, starts at 5 p.m. HST and can be purchased on ESPN+. Tavares expects a good fight between the two stars and fellow MMA veterans.

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight and you know what kind of sucks is that when it comes to any Conor fight, you have to say, ‘Well OK, what Conor are we gonna see?’ What has he been up to since then? He’s notorious for getting into trouble and whatnot,” Tavares said. “At the end of the day, great fighter. Had he been staying active and consistent throughout this last year, I would probably favor him but seeing what Dustin has done over his last few bouts and how good he’s looked, again it’s that asterisk. What Conor is gonna show up? But just as a fan, I’m excited for it.

“I think it’s a great fight and I think both men are in much different places in life than they were the first time they fought so I don’t think it’ll go as fast as maybe the last one I’m hoping. I would love to see a five-round war with these two guys. It would be fun. I think the longer the fight goes, it probably favors Dustin.”