Hilo alumnus and University of Tennessee junior shortstop Maui Ahuna is Omaha bound.

Tennessee defeated Southern Mississippi 5-0 in Monday’s Super Regional winner-take-all Game 3.

Ahuna went 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a home run:

The Volunteers improved to 43-20 overall heading into the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee will face No. 5 LSU in Saturday’s first round matchup at 1 p.m. HST. The game will be televised live on ESPN.