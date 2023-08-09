For the first time since 2017, a Little League World Series will be held without a team from Hawaii in it.

Hilo Little League was eliminated from the 2023 Little League World Series West Region tournament with a 3-0 loss to Northern California’s Bollinger Canyon Little League on Wednesday.

Bollinger Canyon advances to face Southern California’s El Segundo Little League on Friday at 3 p.m. HST on ESPN in the West Region championship game. The winner will advance to the 2023 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Prior to Wednesday, Hawaii had won every West Region tournament since 2018. Honolulu Little League won the Little League World Series in 2018 and 2022 and was a win away from reaching the championship game in 2021.

Central East Maui won the West Region in 2019 and finished fourth overall.

The Little League World Series was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.