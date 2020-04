Hilo football wins its second state title in three years.

Hilo High School has appointed Lave Suiaunoa as its next head football coach, according to its Instagram page.

Suiaunoa was formerly a defensive assistant on Hilo’s staff. Former head coach Kaeo Drummondo stepped down to take an assistant position at Kamehameha.

Hilo is the defending HHSAA Division I champion after a memorable 20-17 win over ‘Iolani in the 2019 championship game, which ended on Keanu Keolanui’s 55-yard field goal as time expired. The Vikings went 14-0 in 2019.