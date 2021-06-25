Hilo heavyweight Brandon Sayles eliminated from PFL playoff contention with loss to Denis Goltsov at PFL 6

Brandon Sayles (right) during ceremonial weigh in at PFL 6

Hawaii’s Brandon Sayles was eliminated from PFL playoff contention on Friday with a loss to Denis Goltsov at PFL 6 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Heavyweight from Hilo who fights out of Georgia had his four fight winning streak snapped with a third round TKO stoppage.

Goltsov GNP for the win in the 3rd! Goltsov eliminates Brandon from the Playoffs and Jamelle Jones clinches his spot!#2021PFL6

The four heavyweights advancing into the PFL Playoffs for the division is Goltsov who will face Ante Delija in the semifinals with Bruno Cappelozza facing Jamelle Jones on the other side of the bracket.

Sayles, is now 6-2 in his career.