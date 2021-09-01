Highly anticipated Punahou vs. Saint Louis football game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

A big blow was delivered to the ILH Football schedule for this weekend as the highly anticipated matchup between Punahou and Saint Louis has been postponed.

The game was scratched from the Friday lineup due to COVID-19 protocols as several members of the Buffanblu team are currently in quarantine according to sources close to the situation.

The intention is for the game to be rescheduled at a later date.

The next scheduled game for Punahou will be on September 18 against Kamehameha.

Saint Louis opened their season with a loss to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas two weeks ago. Their next scheduled game is on September 10 vs. Kamehameha.

Two games remain on this week’s ILH schedule as Iolani will play host to Pac Five at 3:15pm at Kozuki Stadium and Damien will play Kamehameha II at Aloha Stadium. That game is scheduled for 5pm and will be televised on Spectrum OC16.