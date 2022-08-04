The high school football season in Hawaii kicked off on Thursday night as Farrington routed Waialua 42-7 at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Thursday’s game between the Governors and the Bulldogs was the first official high school football game in America in 2022.

On Thursday, MJ Moreno completed six of his eight passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Govs to victory. Meanwhile, Saint Louis transfer and four-star guard Iapani Laloulu paved the way for 190 Farrington rushing yards.

The high school football season resumes in full force on Friday and Saturday, with a total of 14 games across the islands.

Among the marquee matchups across the weekend is ‘Iolani at Kaiser and Saint Louis at Mililani on Friday, as well as Kamehameha at Kahuku and Kapaa at Aiea on Saturday. Kapaa, the defending Division II state champions, are moving up to Division I in 2022, coach Mike Tresler confirmed to KHON2.