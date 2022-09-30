The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Friday night headlined by a showdown with national attention.

The defending state champions of Kahuku laid out the welcome mat to the third-ranked team in the country, Saint Frances of Maryland as the Red Raiders nearly pulled off the one the biggest wins in Hawai’i high school football history. Panthers comeback to win 22-15 at Weimer Field on the campus of Kahuku High School.

Here are the other schools from around the state:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

Kohala def. Pahoa, 20-10

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:



PAC-5 def PUNAHOU II, 28-20

PEARL CITY def. KALANI, 17-0

KONAWAENA def. WAIAKEA, 61-0

HILO def. KEALAKEHE, 70-0

KING KEKAULIKE def. KING KEKAULIKE, 30-16

AIEA def. RADFORD, 68-0

WAIPAHU def. CASTLE, 60-13

KAILUA def. FARRINGTON, 24-13

MILILANI def. LEILEHUA, 49-14