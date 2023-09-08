Week 5 of the Hawaii high school football season went into full swing on Friday with a bevy of crucial conference matchups.

Farrington proved its mettle with a fourth quarter comeback en route to a 37-27 road victory at Moanalua, improving to 3-1 for the 2023 season. Moanalua, meanwhile drops to 0-4.

Below are the rest of Friday’s scores:

No. 5 Campbell 42, Nanakuli 0

No. 7 Kapolei 54, Castle 3

No. 9 ‘Iolani 40, Saint Louis II 28

Hilo 35, Kealakehe 6

Honoka’a 45, Pahoa 6

Kamehameha II 24, Punahou II 7

Waipahu 76, Radford 7

Kalaheo 60, Kaimuki 43

King Kekaulike 54, Baldwin 0

Leilehua 34, Aiea 7

From Thursday: Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Kau 6